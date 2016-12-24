Congo mediators say no deal before Ch...

Congo mediators say no deal before Christmas, talks on hold

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Washington Post

KINSHASA, Congo - Congo President Joseph Kabila and opposition parties have failed to resolve the country's political impasse before Christmas and will resume talks next week, mediators said Saturday after a diplomatic marathon. The announcement came after representatives worked overnight until 5:30 a.m. to find an agreement on how and when Kabila will leave power after 15 years at the helm of this vast Central African nation.

