.com | Top Africa stories: Zim DRC, N...

.com | Top Africa stories: Zim DRC, Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town The Zimbabwean embassy in China has reportedly denied reports that Zimbabwe exported a variety of wild animals to settle a Democratic Republic of Congo debt. The Times newspaper reported on Monday that First Lady Grace Mugabe recently sent a "menagerie of safari animals to Chinese wildlife park to pay for military uniforms for the DRC".

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec 19 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Today in history: Miniskirt has its coming out (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr and Mrs Peg 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,876 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC