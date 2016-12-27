.com | Top Africa Stories: Grace Mugabe, Gabon, Nigeria

.com | Top Africa Stories: Grace Muga...

Authorities in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo say Ugandan rebels have hacked more than two dozen people to death in a Christmas massacre. Bernard Amisi Kalonda, administrator for the Beni area, blames rebels belonging to the group known as the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF.

