.com | At least 20 dead, dozens of homes burned in DRC

Authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo say at least 20 people have been killed and dozens of homes burned in an attack blamed on militia fighters. The violence took place in Bwalanda, according to Thomas d'Aquin Mwithi, president of civil society groups in North Kivu province.

Chicago, IL

