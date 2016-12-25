.com | 5 Burundi soldiers slain by DRC guards

.com | 5 Burundi soldiers slain by DR...

Five Burundi soldiers who crossed illegally into Congolese territory while chasing anti-government rebels were shot dead by border guards, an army spokesperson said on Friday. "The confrontation began when the Burundian soldiers, who were pursuing rebels from the FNL entered Congolese territory" after midnight on Wednesday, Major Dieudonne Kajibwami said.

