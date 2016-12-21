Church-mediated Congo talks at impasse; cardinal appeals for calm
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's leading prelate appealed for calm and for respect for the constitution after talks between supporters and opponents of President Joseph Kabila reached an impasse. Kabila, the nation's ruler since 2001, has stayed in office beyond his constitutional mandate and has declined to call new elections.
