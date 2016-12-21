At Least 26 Anti-Government Protester...

At Least 26 Anti-Government Protesters Have Been Killed in the Latest Congo Clash

Security forces shot dead at least 26 protesters who had gathered in the streets of Kinshasa and other cities of Democratic Republic of lese people to peacefully resist Kabila, who has remained in power beyond his constitutional mandate with no election to pick a successor. Gunfire crackled in several districts of the capital, Kinshasa, a city of 12 million, as measures to thwart dissent raised fears of bloody repression.

