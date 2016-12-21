Angola declares end to world's worst ...

Angola declares end to world's worst yellow fever epidemic in decades

Friday

Angola declared the end of the world's worst yellow fever epidemic in a generation on Friday after a U.N.-backed vaccination campaign of 25 million people that resulted in no new cases in six months. The outbreak began a year ago in a slum in the capital, Luanda, before spreading throughout Angola, a war-scarred southeast African nation, and into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chicago, IL

