Zeman's man injured in police car acc...

Zeman's man injured in police car accident, GIBS investigates it

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Brno, South Moravia/Prague, May 31 - Vladimir Krulis, deputy head of the Presidential Office Protocol section, suffered a serious injury in a police car accident in South Moravia in the night of Tuesday and the General Inspection of Security Forces is investigating it, it has confirmed. A police driver was also injured in the collision of the hybrid BMW car worth four million crowns that occurred on the outskirts of Brno at around 22:00 on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,433,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC