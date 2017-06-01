Zeman's man injured in police car accident, GIBS investigates it

Brno, South Moravia/Prague, May 31 - Vladimir Krulis, deputy head of the Presidential Office Protocol section, suffered a serious injury in a police car accident in South Moravia in the night of Tuesday and the General Inspection of Security Forces is investigating it, it has confirmed. A police driver was also injured in the collision of the hybrid BMW car worth four million crowns that occurred on the outskirts of Brno at around 22:00 on Monday night.

