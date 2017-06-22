Zeman meets Trump's Czech-born ex-wif...

Zeman meets Trump's Czech-born ex-wife at Prague Castle

Czech President Milos Zeman had a short unplanned meeting with entrepreneur Ivana Trump, a former wife of the incumbent U.S. president, today, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK, adding that Zeman told Trump that she would be a perfect candidate for U.S. ambassador to Prague. Ivana Trump, a native of Zlin, south Moravia, arrived in Prague on Monday.

Chicago, IL

