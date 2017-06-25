We Don't Want the Euro,' Says Czech Tycoon Poised to Be Premier
The Czech Republic won't be joining the euro anytime soon, if the billionaire who's poised to be the country's next prime minister has anything to do with it. Andrej Babis, who claims he helped inspire French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche! movement, is on track to win Czech general elections in October.
