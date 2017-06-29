W rth Elektronik eiSos supports EPCI
Waldenburg,Germany, Lanskroun,Czech Republic Wrth Elektronik eiSos announces its cooperation with and support for the European Passive Components Institute s.r.o. . The cooperation includes the development of easy-to-use web-based tools for designers of passive component hardware, educational tools for schools, and promotion of the passive components industry to everyone interested in this field.
