Unique laser system arrives from USA ...

Unique laser system arrives from USA to Czech scientific centre

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A world-unique laser system has arrived in the ELI Beamlines laser centre in Dolni Brezany today after being constructed in the USA in cooperation with Czech experts and firms, Bedrich Rus, head of the ELI Beamlines' laser technologies programme, has told reporters. The laser system is the first of the four that will gradually start operating in ELI Beamlines as from next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC