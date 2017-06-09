Unique laser system arrives from USA to Czech scientific centre
A world-unique laser system has arrived in the ELI Beamlines laser centre in Dolni Brezany today after being constructed in the USA in cooperation with Czech experts and firms, Bedrich Rus, head of the ELI Beamlines' laser technologies programme, has told reporters. The laser system is the first of the four that will gradually start operating in ELI Beamlines as from next year.
