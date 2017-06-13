Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will be honored at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
Karlovy Vary Film Festival to Give Awards to Jeremy Renner, Uma Thurman https://t.co/l2YFmFay11 pic.twitter.com/DboefyWYAE " The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious such festival in Central and Eastern Europe.
