Trial of indigenous assault rifle to begin from June 12
BENGALURU: The Army is set to begin on June 12 the first round of user trials of the indigenously developed 'shoot-to-kill' assault rifles, developed to replace the ageing and glitch-prone INSAS , even as it is on the lookout for other options globally. The search for an assault rifle began in 2010 and continues till date despite firms like Colt and Sig Sauer from the US, Israel's IWI, Italian Beretta and Ceska from the Czech Republic making offers in response to two tenders floated in the years that followed.
