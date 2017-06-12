Tom Felton Sings and Plays Guitar on ...

Tom Felton Sings and Plays Guitar on the Street of Prague and No One Notices - Watch

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

The 29-year-old actor -- most notably known for his work in the Harry Potter franchise -- shared a video of himself on Tuesday strumming his guitar and singing while walking around a quaint town in Prague, Czech Republic. Felton couldn't help but laugh as crowds walked right past him without recognizing him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC