Thousands commemorate Czech Lezaky inhabitants murdered by Nazis

The need for passing information about the obliteration of Lezaky by the Nazis in 1942 on the young generations was stressed at an event marking the tragedy in which thousands of people took part. Lezaky was burnt down on June 24, 1942, in retaliation for the assassination of Bohemia and Moravia Acting Reichsprotektor Reinhard Heydrich in Prague, two weeks after the Nazis razed Lidice, central Bohemia, to the ground.

Chicago, IL

