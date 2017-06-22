Stech is new Czech education minister...

Stech is new Czech education minister shortly before election

30 min ago

President Milos Zeman appointed Stanislav Stech new education minister at Prague Castle today, two days after he accepted the resignation of Katerina Valachova from the post. Valachova decided to give up her post in May due a suspected fraud of sport subsidies in which her deputy Simona Kratochvilova is involved.

Chicago, IL

