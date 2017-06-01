Slowing down CSSD's fall would be goo...

Slowing down CSSD's fall would be good in European context

The Czech Social Democratic Party can markedly slow down its fall if it manages well its campaign before the October general election, which will be not little in the context of Europe where the socialists are not faring well, Pavel Saradin writes in Lidove noviny on Wednesday. According to the media, the party leaders are very nervous now that the party's voter support has dropped to 14 percent in the latest public opinion polls, he writes.

Chicago, IL

