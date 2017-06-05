Slovak artist Zelibska exhibits at Ve...

Slovak artist Zelibska exhibits at Venice Biennial

The multi-media installation of Jana A1 2elibskA , Swan Song Now is part of the Czech and Slovak Pavilion at the 57th international Biennial of Visual Art in Venice. From mid-May till November 26, 2017 visitors to the prestigious event will be able to watch the installation and enjoy the eponymous catalogue which presents the latest creations and an overview of the artworks of A1 2elibskA -the objects, installations, and environments she has made since the mid-1960s, the TASR newswire wrote.



