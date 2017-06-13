Siemens outlines massive investment p...

Siemens outlines massive investment plans for Czech Republic

Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic is the target for a massive expansion by one of Germany's flagship firms, technology and engineering company Siemens. The type of investment is exactly what the Czech Republic is looking for as the country tries to secure skilled jobs with research and development tagged on.

Chicago, IL

