Schick completes a 25 million move to Juventus

The Bianconeri have activated the release clause in the 21-year-old striker's contract, beating Serie A rivals Inter to his signature Patrik Schick is set to complete his 25 million move to Juventus from Sampdoria after arriving in Turin to have his medical on Thursday. The 21-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 32 Serie A games in his single season with Sampdoria, having joined from Sparta Prague for 4m last year.

Chicago, IL

