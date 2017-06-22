Schick completes a 25 million move to Juventus
The Bianconeri have activated the release clause in the 21-year-old striker's contract, beating Serie A rivals Inter to his signature Patrik Schick is set to complete his 25 million move to Juventus from Sampdoria after arriving in Turin to have his medical on Thursday. The 21-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 32 Serie A games in his single season with Sampdoria, having joined from Sparta Prague for 4m last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC