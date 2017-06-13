RUFC - Pen Pics - Aimen Belaid

Aimen Belaid Aimen is a French-born Tunisian who began his Youth career in Paris before moving to Caen then Louhans- Cuiseaux. He then moved to the Czech Republic and played for FK Banik Most 1909 October 2008 saw him join Slavia Prague B where he made around forty appearances before he went on to play for Grenoble, Etoile Sportive du Sahel in Tunisia before making the move to Bulgaria and playing for PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Levski Sofia.

