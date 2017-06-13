Row between EU ministers halts e-book tax rate

An EU plan to reduce VAT rates for e-books and e-publications is under threat after the Czech Republic blocked it on Friday , in a move described as "hostage taking" by EU officials and diplomats. They said that Prague was trying to gain some leeway on another unrelated VAT issue: the setting-up of a specific system - derogating from EU tax rules - to fight VAT fraud.

