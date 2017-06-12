Respekt: Police prosecute man who joi...

Respekt: Police prosecute man who joined fighting in Ukraine

Czech police have for the first time launched the prosecution of a Czech man who fought in eastern Ukraine on the side of the pro-Russian separatists, weekly Respekt writes in its issue to be out on Monday, adding that the man has been accused of preparing a terrorist attack. After returning from Ukraine, he served in the Czech military for some time.



