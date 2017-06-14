Report: Relations in Russian minority...

Report: Relations in Russian minority in Czech Republic worsen

Relations in the Russian community in the Czech Republic worsened and were politicised last year due to different opinions on the development in Ukraine, Brexit and U.S. foreign policy and because of propaganda, says a report on the situation of ethnic minorities in the country. The government is to deal with the document, worked out by the secretariat of its council for ethnic minorities, at its regular meeting on Wednesday.

