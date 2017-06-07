Realists introducing election leaders

Political analyst Petr Robejsek, founder of the extra-parliamentary Realists, told journalists when introducing some of its election leaders today that he would run from the last place of the party's list of candidates in Prague in the Czech October general election. "As the Realists' founder and main author of its manifesto, I feel personal responsibility for our result," Robejsek said, explaining why he decided to run, although he did not seek any public post.

