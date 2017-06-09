Pravo: Policeman was driving sport BM...

Pravo: Policeman was driving sport BMW during accident

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A police officer was driving the super-modern BMW car during the accident in south Moravia last week, while Presidential Office Protocol deputy head Vladimir Krulis was sitting next to him, General Inspection of Security Corps has confirmed, Pravo writes yesterday. The GIBS has also ruled that no crime was committed by Krulis's presence in the car during the test drive, Pravo writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC