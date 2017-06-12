Prague's central district warns of Ai...

Prague's central district warns of Airbnb ghost town scenario

12 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Airbnb and other sites have radically transformed the Prague accommodation scene. But the most central district of the city, Prague 1, has had enough and says it wants to push ahead if necessary with its own rules for regulating the phenomenon.

Chicago, IL

