Prague commemorating paratroopers who...

Prague commemorating paratroopers who killed Heydrich

Prague Daily Monitor

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and other state and military officials today paid homage to the Czechoslovak paratroopers who killed Reinhard Heydrich, chief of the Reich Main Security Office and Acting Reich-Protector of Bohemia and Moravia, in 1942. The commemorative act was held in the Saint Cyril and Methodius Church in Prague where the paratroopers put up the last, heroic fight against the Nazi armed forces in which they died.

Chicago, IL

