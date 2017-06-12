Prague Castle's historical treasures ...

Prague Castle's historical treasures to go on display in Moscow

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Culture Ministry has not yet received any request for permitting an exhibition of rare Prague Castle artifacts in Moscow in November, when President Milos Zeman wants to open their display during his visit to Russia, Culture Ministry spokeswoman Simona Cigankova has told CTK. More than 100 exhibits are reportedly to be presented, mainly those from the collections of the Prague Castle, the seat of the Presidential Office.

