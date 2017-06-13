Poll: Opposition to death penalty ris...

Poll: Opposition to death penalty rising among Czechs

9 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Some 38 percent of Czechs are against the capital punishment, the biggest proportion over the past 25 years, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in May and released on Monday. The CVVM has been finding out since 1992 what part of the population is for the reintroduction of the capital punishment or against it.

Chicago, IL

