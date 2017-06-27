Political scientist: Czechs' failure to improve road and rail links ...

Political scientist: Czechs' failure ...

Read more: Radio Prague

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is in Prague for his first official visit to Czech Republic since taking office in January of this year. The former Green Party leader arrived by train which was several minutes late pulling into Prague's Main Railway Station, inadvertently highlighting one of the key issues on the agenda of the upcoming talks: the need to improve road and rail links between the two neighbor states.

