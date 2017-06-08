Poland Raises Prospect of Refugee Referendum as EU Chides Czechs
Poland's president raised the prospect of calling for a vote on whether the country should adhere to the European Union's decision to shelter refugees and the bloc chastised the neighboring Czech Republic for not adhering to its quotas for relocating migrants. Poland's Andrzej Duda said a vote could coincide with 2019 general elections and could help prevent a future Polish administration from reversing the current government's policy of rejecting the EU's quota system.
