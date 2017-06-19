PM Sobotka welcomes victory of Macron...

PM Sobotka welcomes victory of Macron's party

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

It is a good thing that after the landslide victory of his party in the parliamentary election French President Emmanuel Macron will have a clear parliamentary majority, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said today. Other Czech politicians expressed the hope that Macron would use his strong position to implement the necessary reforms in his country and the EU.

Chicago, IL

