PM Sobotka joins global chorus of condemnation against Trump climate agreement withdrawal
Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka has added his voice to the chorus of world leaders condemning US president Donald Trump's decision, announced on Thursday, to withdraw from, and seek a renegotiation of, the landmark Paris climate agreement. The reaction of world leaders to the decision, by Donald Trump, to exit the United States from 2015 Paris Agreement was swift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC