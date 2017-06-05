PM Sobotka joins global chorus of con...

PM Sobotka joins global chorus of condemnation against Trump climate agreement withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Radio Prague

Czech prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka has added his voice to the chorus of world leaders condemning US president Donald Trump's decision, announced on Thursday, to withdraw from, and seek a renegotiation of, the landmark Paris climate agreement. The reaction of world leaders to the decision, by Donald Trump, to exit the United States from 2015 Paris Agreement was swift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC