Pirates launch their door-to-door election campaign

The Czech Pirate Party launched its door-to-door campaign for the October general election on Thursday and it plans to distribute 250,000 issues of the printed version of its Pirate Paper with its election programme in June, party spokesman Mikulas Ferjencik has told CTK. The Pirates promise to limit the electronic sales registration for tradespeople, halt the outflow of money to tax havens, facilitate the communication with authorities and lower labour tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.