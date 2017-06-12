Pianist Drew Petersen on performing i...

Pianist Drew Petersen on performing in the Czech Republic and the American Spring

Drew Petersen is a prodigious pianist who is the winner of this year's American Pianists Award. He is pursuing a Masters at the Julliard School of Music and recently completed a tour of the Czech Republic as part of the American Spring music festival.

Chicago, IL

