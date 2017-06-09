Parliament releases two deputies for criminal prosecution
The Czech police will be able to accuse lawmakers Josef Novotny and Jaroslav Borka in the case of machinations with EU subsidies from the Regional Operational Programme Northwest, the Chamber of Deputies decided today. The lower house of parliament released them for prosecution in line with the stances of the mandate and immunity committee.
