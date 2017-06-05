Painless hand is biggest victory, Czech tennis player Kvitova says
Czech two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, 27, who played two matches at French Open after she underwent an operation on her playing left hand in December, said at a press conference today the fact that the hand did not hurt even when she fully used it is her biggest victory. Kvitova, who beat Julia Boserup of the United States 6-3 and 6-2 in her first match after the injury on May 28 and lost 6-7, 6-7 to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States on May 31, said her hand has not yet fully recovered.
