Owensboro family traveled across Atla...

Owensboro family traveled across Atlantic Ocean to participate in half marathon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

An Owensboro family has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to represent their city in Saturday's Czech Republic Half Marathon. The Joska family is in Olomouc, Moravia as part of the Owensboro Sister Cities program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC