Owensboro family traveled across Atlantic Ocean to participate in half marathon
An Owensboro family has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to represent their city in Saturday's Czech Republic Half Marathon. The Joska family is in Olomouc, Moravia as part of the Owensboro Sister Cities program.
