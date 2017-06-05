Night of Open Churches gets underway ...

Night of Open Churches gets underway on Friday

2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

More than 1,500 houses of worship will open their doors to the public across the Czech Republic on Friday night for the annual Night of Open Churches. Visitors will be able to view church interiors that are normally off-limits and attend concerts, exhibitions and other programmes.

Chicago, IL

