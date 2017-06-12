NGO launches campaign in aid of flood-hit Sri Lanka

Diakonie, a NGO operated by the Czech Evangelical Church of Czech Brethren, has launched a fund raising campaign in support of Sri Lanka hit by disastrous floods, Diakonie's Hana Pfannova has told CTK. In late May, torrential rains followed by floods and landslides claimed more than 200 lives and half a million people had to leave their homes.

