New acquisition body may help Czech military, chief-of-staff says

The Czech military could have its own acquisition office that would help the overburdened armament section of the Defence Ministry, Chief-of-Staff Josef Becvar said at the Zofin Forum on defence and security affairs today. He told CTK that he would welcome it if the acquisition office started operating at the end of the year or at the beginning of next year.

