Monday Morning Brief | Assassinating - The Butcher of Prague'

On May 17, the Czech Republic issued a souvenir sheet commemorating the 75th anniversary of the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich. Scott catalog new-issues editor Marty Frankevicz recounts the clandestine plan, dubbed Operation Anthropoid, that eliminated what he calls "one of the nastiest Nazis to walk the face of the earth."

Chicago, IL

