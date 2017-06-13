Modern technologies predicted to cost around half of current Czech jobs
Digitilisation and the increased use of robots in industry could lead to the loss of more than half of all the jobs in the Czech Republic, according to former prime minister VladimA r A pidla. Even in the next 20 years one 10th of today's jobs could go, suggests a new study.
