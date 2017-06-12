Metrostav builds up foreign market

Metrostav builds up foreign market

Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic's biggest construction firm Metrostav has been expanding abroad to compensate for the lack of contracts at home, the daily Hospodarske noviny reported on Thursday. While 10 years ago, foreign commissions accounted to just about three percent of the Czech unit's business, last year it was already 23 percent and in the first quarter of 2017, the proportion reached 26 percent.

Chicago, IL

