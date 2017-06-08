Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Exc...

Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir's solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,610,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC