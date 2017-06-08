Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on Artificial...

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, has today announced its R&D centre of excellence in Brno, Czech Republic focused on Artificial Intelligence/machine learning signaling security solutions. Mavenir's solution provides the most advanced signaling monitoring, active filtering and powerful analytics to ensure networks remain fully functional and operational, while ensuring customers stay protected when using network services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.