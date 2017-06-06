LaSalle: LaVA acquires River Garden I...

LaSalle: LaVA acquires River Garden I for EUR 57m

LaSalle Investment Management has acquired the River Garden I administrative complex in Prague-Karlin for EUR 57m, based on authorisation from LaVA. Slovak IAD Investments was the seller.

