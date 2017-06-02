Kokoschka's view of Prague auctioned for record price
Oskar Kokoschka's painting Prague was sold on Thursday for 52 million crowns including the auction surcharge, the highest price for which a work of art by Kokoschka has ever been sold in the Czech Republic, Jana Bryndova, from the organising gallery Arthouse Hejtmanek, has told CTK. The painting is from an important Prague collection.
